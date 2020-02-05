Police Inspector commits suicide to avoid murder trial — Lagos PPRO

ADVERTISEMENT

A Police Inspector, Okon Essien, detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for allegedly shooting and killing one Mr Hassan Stanley, has allegedly killed himself to avoid trial.

The Command’s Spokesman, Bala Elkana, said that Essien was arrested at Akodo on Jan. 1, alongside three of his colleagues namely; Insp. Lawrence Adegboye, Insp. Olorunloju Olusegun and Sgt Ovbioghi Joseph.

“The Police officers intercepted four suspects namely, Samson Ugonah, Omachi Godwin, Hassan Stanley and Prosper Okoye along Area 12, Offshore Oil Dangote Refinery Project, Akodo.

“Insp. Essien is alleged to have shot at one of the suspects, Stanley, resulting to his death.

“The policemen were arrested and taken to SCID, Yaba, for investigation,” he said in a statement.

Elkana said that Essien was alleged to have killed himself while in custody.

“His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an indepth investigation into the case. Investigation is ongoing,” he said. (NAN)

