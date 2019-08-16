Police inspector arrested for insulting Buhari, Osinbajo on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yobe state police command has arrested a mobile police inspector on special duty in the state for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and IGP on his Facebook page.

Yobe state commissioner of police, Abdulmaliki Sunmonu, confirmed the incident, saying the Inspector was invited to zone 12 headquarters Bauchi for investigation.

“Yes, he made the statements on his Facebook account. However, CP has no power to discipline an inspector, only the DIG has. So he was invited to Zonal headquarters (Zone 12) Bauchi, and AIG is investigating his case. Due process would be followed”, he said.

Daily Trust gathered that, the Inspector, identified as Sunday U. Japheth of 8 police mobile squadron Jos, who came to Yobe on special duty allegedly accused the number one and two citizens of Nigeria, including the Inspector General of Police for failing the nation.

He also threatened revenge mission on soldiers for killing police officers, and called for demonstration on August 14, in Maiduguri, Yobe, Adamawa and other places over their unpaid allowances.

The police have said the inspector wanted to incite mutiny

The police public relation officer, Yobe state command, ASP Abdulmalik Abdulhafiz has described the write-up as an apparent intend to deceived or misinform the general public and members of the Nigeria Police.

