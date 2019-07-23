Police in Lagos arrest 78 suspected cultists, robbers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five armed robbery suspects and 73 suspected cultists.

Spokesman of the command, Bala Elkana, said on Sunday that 34 of the suspected cultists are suspected members of the dreaded Awawa Boys, who he said have been carrying out a reign of terror in Agege and its environs.

Elkana said: “On July 19, at about 1:30pm, Ilasan Police Station received information that a group of hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers/cultists, were sighted behind Angle 90 bar, Ilasan, Lekki.

“A team of policemen was quickly mobilised to the scene. The leader of the gang, one Ibrahim Abu, 32, and four others – Samuel Usai, John Nwaru, Emmanuel Moro and Michael Daniel – were arrested.

“On searching the suspects, one locally-made pistol with 10 cartridges was recovered. Investigation is ongoing after which the suspects will be charged to court.”

“On July 17, at about 8:30pm, operatives of Operation Crush, acting on intelligence reports, raided some criminal hideouts within Akerele areas, Agege.

“During the raid, 34 suspects known as ‘Awawa boys’, who have been terrorising the areas, were arrested while seven bags of weeds, suspected to be Indian hemp, were recovered,” the police spokesman said.

He said the suspects had been handed over to the Taskforce, Oshodi for prosecution.

Elkana further said on July 16, at about 9:30pm, youths from Idiroko, Adeola and Ajose in Owutu area of Ikorodu, engaged themselves in a supremacy fight at Idiroko area, Owutu, Ikorodu.

“In the process, the youths attacked passersby and damaged some vehicles within the area. When the police command was alerted, combined teams of policemen mobilised to the scene and successfully brought the situation under control and restored normalcy to the area.

“The police teams arrested 38 suspects and took them to Taskforce, Oshodi for prosecution, while security was beefed up in the area to forestall further threat to law and order.”

Also on July 20, at about 9:45pm, Bariga Police Station arrested one Alayakin Azeez Olawale, 32, at Egbenrogde Street.

