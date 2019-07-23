Police in Enugu arrest 2 robbery suspects, recover rifle

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has arrested two armed robbery suspects suspected to be operating within Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

He said the suspects, who had been on police wanted list, were arrested on July 12 at about 1am.

Amaraizu added that the command recovered a single-barrel locally-made pistol and two live cartridges from the suspects.

He said the suspects were tracked down by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after a tip-off.

He identified the suspects as Chidiebere Chikezie, 22, a native of Nnewe in Aninri Local Government Area and Onyenatuluchi Ejiofor, 21, from Isochi in Abia.

“They were arrested in an uncompleted building located at Ozalla community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State,’’ the spokesman said.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation. (NAN)

