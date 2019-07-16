Police in Anambra nab two robbery suspects

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Anambra State have arrested two suspected armed robbers said to be terrorising Awka, the state capital and environs.

The suspects are Chukwudi Okeke of Umuarama village and Faith Esomchi of Umudioka village both from Awka, the state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the arrest, the police spokesman, Haruna Muhammed, said the suspects had on 4/3/2019 at about 8:25pm, shot and snatched a tricycle from one Nwadoanwe Ndukwe of Umuakwali village Awka at Amaku General Hospital gate.

He said the police arrested the suspects on July 13 following intelligence report.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said after the report, police detectives attached to Central Police Station, Awka swung into action and arrested the two suspects.

The police spokesman disclosed that exhibits recovered from the suspects included one fabricated double barrel pistol, one toy gun and six live cartridges.

He said their case is still under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App