Police impound vessel laden with AGO in Rivers

Men of IGP Special Taskforce on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering  have impounded a vessel laden with  500,000 litres of  petroluem products suspected to be adulterated AGO in Port Harcourt, River State.

Displaying the impounded  vessel  before journalists in Port Harcourt, the Commander of Taskforce, ACP Usman Kanfani Jibrin said the vessel was impounded  at about 2.00am at Eagle Island Waterside in Port Harcourt.

He said that the Taskforce was mandated by the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu to crack down on illegal oil bunkers, saying that it will not rest on its oars  until they flush  out oil theft across the country.

“Information has been with us that illegal bunkering and vandalization have been going on, especially the one that is connected with the vessel. So our intelligence has been monitoring the situation until we got the full facts and we descended on them,” he said.

He said that the taskforce is investigating the matter to know those behind it and warned those involved in vandalising oil pipelines and their sponsors to desist from the criminal act or incur the wrath of law.

