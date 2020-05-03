Police hunt for man after 6 hacked to death in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The police and community members are looking for one Feyisola Dosumu, a suspected cultist and drug addict, who is believed to have hacked six persons to death in Ogere, Iperu, Ilisan and other communities in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State between Thursday and yesterday.

He reportedly went on rampage and started hacking people down since Thursday.

Our correspondent learnt that Dosumu, a graduate of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, killed two private guards working at an agro farm and one elderly Togolese on Thursday.

It was further gathered that he allegedly killed another unidentified teenager at Ogere on Friday night while he reportedly macheted three others to death at Iperu Remo yesterday.

Residents of the communities and the police were said to have launched a manhunt for him but his whereabouts were unknown at the time of filing this report yesterday.

A resident who pleaded anonymity said Dosumu was reported to be a patient of Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, but escaped to Ogere.

Another resident said he began having mental issues after joining a cult group in school and became a drug addict.

The police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying the police had launched a man-hunt for him.

He, however, said the police could not confirm the number of victims.

