Police foil robbery on Benin-Lagos expressway, kill 1

The police in Edo State yesterday foiled a robbery incident along the Benin-Lagos expressway.

The spokesman of the command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said during the incident which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, one of the suspected armed robbers was gunned down by operatives of the command.

He added that one of the suspected robbers was also arrested while others escaped with bullet wounds.

In a related development, Nwabuzor said operatives of the command also arrested five persons parading themselves as men of the Nigerian Army in the state.

Parading the suspects in Benin, the police spokesman said the suspects were arrested in army camouflage uniforms while posing as serving officers.

He gave the names of the suspects as Ehiorobo Evans, 28; Osariemen Agho, 25; Solomon Hussaini, 28; Idoro Solomon and Ezeyi Kelechi.

He said the suspects were arrested on a tip-off from members of the public, adding that upon their arrest along PZ road, off Sapele road, Benin, the suspects confessed to being fake army officers and that they have been terrorising the areas and other environs in the state.

Items allegedly recovered from them include army camouflages and jack knives.

Speaking with journalists one of the suspects, Evans Ehiorobo, said he was an army officer but has been AWOL for eight months.

“I am a soldier from 2 Division, Ordinance Unit, Nigerian Army. I served four months in the Nigerian Army before I went AWOL.

“I was on mufti. It was on my phone that they found my picture that I am a soldier too and that was how I was arrested,” he said.

