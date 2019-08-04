Police foil jail break in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Edo State have foiled an attempt by some suspects to attack Oko prison formation in Benin with explosives in their bid to set free some kidnappers held in the prison.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, who confirmed the incident, said some of the suspects had been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that special police detective squad acted on intelligence report to foil the attack on the prison, leading to the arrest of some suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was further gathered that security has been beefed up around prison formations in the state following the incident.

Police sources said the arrested suspects were planning to bomb the prison to free some kidnappers remanded in the prison facility.

It was learnt that the suspects were armed with sophisticated weapons to kill the security operatives on duty and free their colleagues remanded in the prison.

It was also gathered that the suspects came to free the kidnappers of the Managing Director of Zoological garden, Andy Ehanire, in which four policemen were killed during the operation.

The suspects were said to have made confessional statement about their mission.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App