Police foil attempt to invade Kebbi school, arrest 3 kidnap suspects from Yobe

By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi Published Date
The Kebbi State Police Command have arrested three kidnap suspects who planned to invade and abduct students of the Federal Technical College in Zuru area of the state.

While briefing journalists, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Danjuma said the three suspected kidnappers are from Yobe State.

He said they had earlier written to the principal of the school on their plans to invade the school and kidnap all the students.

The commissioner said one Sani Shehu and his son, Mohammed A. Sani from Yobe State have been nabbed in connection with the crime.

