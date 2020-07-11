Police exhume corpse of boy, killed by father in Anambra

  1. Home
By Titus Eleweke, Awka 
Police officers in Anambra State have exhumed the corpse of a four-year-old boy allegedly killed and buried by his father.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed said the suspect, Christian Alisigwe, who hails from Ihite Azia in Ihiala Local Government area in the state killed his biological son with a cutlass and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in the compound.

The suspect, 35, was arrested by officers from Azia Police Station on Thursday.

“Police detectives visited the scene, exhumed and deposited the corpse at Abam mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

The case was transferred to State CID Awka for discreet investigation, the statement said.

