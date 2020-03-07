Police, DSS bar Oshiomhole’s aides from APC secretariat

ADVERTISEMENT

Some personal staff of the embattled All Progressives Congress Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomohle, who tried to enter the party’s national secretariat in Abuja yesterday were stopped by a retinue of policemen and Department of State Services (DSS) operatives who mounted sentry at the secretariat.

No fewer than 20 police vans were stationed at the entrance of the party secretariat at Blantyre Street in Wuse 2, Abuja, to guard the building.

Oshiomhole’s aides had arrived in a black Land Cruiser Toyota car but were turned back at the gate. Workers from the anti-Oshiomohle group stood by to observe developments at the secretariat.

At least 10 DSS operatives stormed the secretariat on motorbikes, while policemen took positions at the entrance and close to the building, barring entry.

