Police dock 7 suspected cultists

Seven men alleged to be members of two unlawful secret societies, Arobaga and Aiye, were yesterday docked before an Igbosere magistrate court, Lagos, over armed robbery and assault.

The accused persons are Sunday Stephen 36; Hassan Terrang, 26; Hassan James, 34; Adelaja Ariyo, 48; Anthony Ojukwu, 33; Bitrus Abednego, 22; and Lucky Anzaku 20.

The men are facing an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, robbery, stealing and assault that the police preferred against them.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Ruben Solomon, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offences on June 19 and 20 at Bush Bar, Banana Island, Lagos, between 8.40pm and 3am.

Solomon said that the defendants robbed one Bright Chimezie with cutlasses and knives and collected his Infinix mobile phone valued at N65,000 and a cash sum of N8000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate (Mrs) A. M. Davies granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case till July 31, 2019 for mention.

