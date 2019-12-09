Police dismantle kidnappers’ camps in FCT

Breaking News
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday, said it has dismantled kidnappers camps and arrested a suspect along Kwali-Kwaita axis of the territory.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

She said the camps were dismantled during Counter-Kidnapping Operations in furtherance to the command’s efforts to wipe out kidnappers from the FCT, particularly along Kwali-Kwaita axis.

Yusuf said the operation, using overt/covert means, dismantled the camps and dislodged the kidnappers’ bases prompting them to seek refuge.

“The fleeing kidnappers, while scampering for safety, entered the highway, shot at an oncoming vehicle and killed four persons along that axis.

“The swift intervention of Police Operatives led to the immediate arrest of one of the suspected kidnappers while efforts are on top gear to apprehend his cohorts,” she said. (NAN)

