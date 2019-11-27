Police discover decomposed body of man in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Anambra says it has discovered a decomposing body of a man in his apartment in Awka.

SP Mohammed Haruna, the command’s Public Relations Officer, who disclosed this in a statement, said the man was believed to have died of natural death in the apartment which he lived alone.

He said Mr Duke Ezeonwuka, who lived in the Kawata area, where the decomposed body was seen, reported to police on Nov. 26 that one of the houses he managed had been locked from inside with occupants phone switched off.

The spokesman said Ezeonwuka gave the name of the occupant of the 4-flat apartment as Dr Albert Gini, and had rented the place for clinic and residency purposes.

He said he believed that he had traveled to Brazil as usual since September when he last saw him, but was however taken aback by an unusual odour oozing out from one of the rooms in the upper floor.

Ezeonwuka said this prompted him to call on neighbours who assisted him open the window, where they saw the decomposed body in the room.

Haruna said police detectives from ‘B’ Division Awka led by the DPO visited the scene and confirmed the incident.

He said the deceased’s Gionee cell phone, which was plugged for charging was recovered and photographs taken.

According to him, no implement of violence seen or observed and no foul play suspected from a critical analysis of the crime scene.

He said the relatives of the deceased have been contacted and arrangements ongoing to evacuate the remains for autopsy and prevent disease outbreak in the vicinity,” he said. (NAN)

