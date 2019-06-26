Police deploy dogs to bolster railway security

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday deployed its K9 police dog units to bolster security at railway stations across the country.

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, while launching the deployment at the force headquarters Abuja, said the initiative was within the context of Operation Puff Adder.

He said it’s planned to complement the existing security measures emplaced for the security and safety of passengers and critical the infrastructure of the Nigeria Railway Corporation across the country.

Adamu said the deployment of special breed and exceptionally-trained police dogs for security duties is as old as human civilization.

He said the “K9 is known to possess extraordinary capacity for detection of Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs), narcotics and other illicit drugs, firearms and other prohibited items which criminals usually, engage for the perfection of their criminal activities.”

