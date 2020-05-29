Police deploy 5, 200 personnel for Benue LG elections

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Police Command says it has deployed 5,200 personnel for elections taking place across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state on Saturday.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Catherine Anene, told journalists in Makurdi on Friday that already the personnel deployed to the various areas have been mobilised to move to their respective places of election assignment.

READ: Benue releases N1.2bn for LG polls

“We received a letter from the state government informing that the local government elections would hold on May 30, 2020.

“We raised 5,200 personnel for the election,” she said.

Anene added that the COVID-19 restriction of movement between 8pm to 6am subsisted and that if there were any changes in regards to the movement of people because of the election, the same will be communicated in due course.

She noted that the command was earlier prepared for the election before it was stood down following the postponement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PPRO, therefore, advised members of the public to in their own interest adhere strictly to law and order as they go out to the polls to exercise their civil rights.

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) had on October 21, 2019 announced the postponement of the proposed November 30, 2019 local council polls, and said the election would be conducted in the first quarter of 2020.

However, with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the election could not hold in the first quarter until it was finally fixed for May 30.

The state as of May 28 had recorded seven cases of COVID-19; however, with no new case in the last few days.

