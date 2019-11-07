Police deploy 32,000 personnel for Bayelsa poll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has said the Force would deploy about 32,000 personnel for the governorship election in Bayelsa state to ensure a violence-free exercise.

Adamu announced this in Yenagoa on Thursday during the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) stakeholders meeting convened by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The police chief also assured the people of maximum security during and after the election, explaining that the police is ready to protect lives and property, especially in all the polling units.

He said: “All security arrangements have been made. The Police Force will deploy 32,000 personal to the state during the period of the governorship poll.

“The Police will ensure that all electoral materials are well secured. We urge all politicians and the electorate, especially the youths to stay away from disorder.

“Do not cause trouble at the polling units or conduct any illegal activity that is capable of disrupting election processes.

“You must not allow yourselves to be used; because if you are caught, you will be prosecuted according to the law.

“This election is an isolated one and we must do what we can to achieve credible poll, come November 16,” he said.

