Police deploy 1,000 personnel, patrol vehicles for Christmas in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Police Command said it is deploying no fewer than 1,000 of its personnel to ensure a hitch-free yuletide in the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that it was part of steps aimed at preventing crimes during and after the yuletide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elkana said: “The command has made adequate arrangements in the deployment of its personnel and other resources to: markets, recreation centres and places of worship on Christmas Day and New Year Day to ensure a hitch-free celebration.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, recently declared a state of emergency on traffic with the deployment of no fewer than 1,000 police officers to help ensure free flow of traffic.

He said that Lagos State had two major issues, which were traffic management and crime prevention and control.

“Traffic situation is a major concern in the state and once traffic does not flow, we will experience traffic-related crimes such as traffic robbery among others.

“Therefore, we have a large number of our personnel in Lagos State working toward managing traffic which will also help prevent crime.

“The commissioner has also deployed 200 motorcycles which the command got with the support of the Lagos State Government for traffic patrol alone and also to prevent traffic- related crimes,” he said.

Elkana said that the command had also reactivated the Mobile Court System with the support of the Ministry of Justice and the Judiciary. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App