Police deploy 1,000 officers in Sokoto as Supreme Court hears guber case

ADVERTISEMENT

One thousand conventional and plainclothes officers and men have been deployed across Sokoto, as the State Governorship case comes up at the Supreme Court tomorrow (Monday).

The Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2019 Governorship polls, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto had filed the appeal at the apex court, challenging the Court of Appeal judgements that upheld the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Sunday in Sokoto, State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Kaoje, asserted: “We will leave no stone unturned in keeping the state safe and secure, for all the law-abiding residents to conduct their lawful businesses.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

The Police boss said adequate measures have been taken to ensure that peace reigns before and after the hearing.

According to him: “This is to ward off any unpatriotic persons from breaching the peace, as well as the unrepentant criminals.”

He said some strategic locations in the state were being given particular attention.

The CP declared: “We are on a 24-hour red alert and we are on standby, round the clock, 24/7. We will not waiver in our sustained routine and surprise tactics to keep the peace.”

On last Friday’s Congregational prayers in the state, he revealed that it recorded zero-violence.

Kaoje noted that the massive deployment of policemen paid off. “We will not relent our efforts,” he assured.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App