Police deny invading Nnamdi Kanu’s residence

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Abia state Command, on Sunday denied invading the country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Isiama Afra-Ukwu Ibeku in Umuahia.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said Kanu’s home was never besieged by security agents.

He maintained that doing so was not only a waste of time, but energy.

“Why would security agents besiege Kanu’s home? Kanu, I’m sure, is not around and in his Afara-Ukwu home, I’m sure for now, is safe.

“You know these days, people spread rumours anyhow,” SP Ogbonna said.

IPOB had, in a statement issued on Sunday by Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman which was made available to Daily Trust in Abakiliki, claimed that a combined team of security operatives invaded Mazi Kanu’s home on Saturday night.

Comrade Powerful had accused the governors of South East essentially that of Abia state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, of being the architect of the exercise.

Comrade Powerful had insisted that IPOB would hold the governor of Abia state responsible should in case the security operatives repeat what he alleged they did during the previous ‘Operation Python Dance’ in the state.

He however called on the international community to prevail on Governor Ikpeazu to redress his steps.

“We are calling on the international community and civilised citizens across the world to be aware and prevail upon Okezie Ikpeazu and his collaborators to withdraw their killer-squad in front of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s compound.

“And we want to make it known also that if anybody is killed in Afaraukwu, Okezie Ikpeazu and co would be held responsible”, he insisted.

Daily Trust gathered that the IPOB leader was not around at the time the purported invasion took place.

However, a source, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.

He said that a combined security agents came with six Hilux Vans packed in front of Kanu’s compound at about 10:00pm on Saturday and were seen loitering around the popular Okpara Avenue and the Factory Road, in Umuahia.

“But now, I don’t know if they have gone”, he added.

