Police declared Nnamdi Kanu lawyer wanted to kill Biafra struggle, IPOB claims

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday claimed police declared Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor wanted in efforts to kill the group’s struggle for Biafra Republic.

He was declared wanted in connection of the killing of two police officers in Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state during a fracas on Monday.

IPOB’s media secretary Emma Powerful said in a statement the police intention was to intimidate lawyers from taking briefs for IPOB members.

“In their warped thinking, Aso Rock thinks this will pave the way for spineless judges to do their bidding. They want to use the courts to stop the raging Biafra agitation,” he said, calling the declaration baseless.

“Nigeria Police always intimidate and kill people at will and they always try to justify their crime by declaring people wanted,” he said.

“Nigeria Police must come out to tell the whole world why they took this decision to kill Barrister Ejiofor and his family. Police shooting sporadically in the compound of a man they claim they invited for questioning leaves their motive in no doubt in the minds of the public. They came to kill him.

“Those responsible for this carnage in Ejiofor’s compound will pay dearly for it and they know they would,” he stated.

Meanwhile,the Oraifite Improvement Union (OIU), Anambra State has condemned violence and lawlessness which resulted in last Monday’s killing of two senior police officers.

The community in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Awka banned six masquerades groups whose activities allegedly caused the problem in Oraifite on Monday.

The masquerades banned are, Otu-Eke Otu-Afor, Otu-wo, Otu-Orie and Out-Ube, Otu Ayaka and all other forms of night masquerades.

