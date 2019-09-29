Police confirm release of Siasia’s mother from kidnappers’ den

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayelsa state police command has confirmed the release of Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia, mother of the ex-Nigerian footballer and coach, Samson Siasia , who was kidnapped on July 15, 2019 at her Odoni community family compound, in Sagbama local government area of the state.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, said the Commissioner of Police has already visited the victim as investigation is still ongoing to track and apprehend the criminals.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that Mrs Beauty Siasia ‘f’ 80 years old, who was kidnapped on 15 July, 2019 has been released in the early hours of today, 29 September, 2019.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Uche Anozia, has visited Mrs Beauty Siasia at her residence at Odoni Community at about 1000hours on 29 September, 2019 to debrief her.

“The victim is in stable condition and has volunteered useful information that will assist the Police in the investigation.

“The Command will continue to partner with members of the public to ensure a safer Bayelsa state,” he said.

