Police confirm one kidnapped in Ondo

The Police in Ondo state has debunked rumours making round that ten commuters were kidnapped by suspected gunmen from a commercial bus along Akure – Ado-Ekiti road on Wednesday.

Speaking with Daily Trust in Akure, the spokesperson of Ondo Police command, Femi Joseph, said the command wishes to allay the fear of the general public over news of the kidnap making round.

According to him, the story was exaggerated as only one passenger was confirmed to have been kidnapped saying it was the driver of the vehicle in question.

He said a Toyota Previa, driven by one Akinde Felix from Ikere Ekiti and enroute Akure today had only one person who happens to be the driver inside when the incident happened.

He explained that the vehicle was blocked at a spot close to the NYSC camp at Ita-Ogbolu by suspected hoodlums who later whisked him away.

He said effort is being made to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.

Earlier today, there were rumours that some gunmen had waylaid a commercial bus along Akure – Ado-Ekiti road and abducted about ten passengers.

Sources said one of the passengers was a man popularly known as Baba Ikere, saying the where-about of the passengers are unknown.

Meanwhile, the NYSC in the state has also debunked the rumour saying no corps member was kidnapped in the said vehicle.

In a statement by the NYSC management in Akure, it denied the abduction report describing it as false and baseless.

The NYSC appealed to parents not to panic as their children are safe in Ikare camp, saying adequate security have been provided for corps members in the state.

