  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Police confirm one kidnapped in Ondo
ADVERTISEMENT

Police confirm one kidnapped in Ondo

By Bola Ojuola, Akure Published Date

The Police in Ondo state has debunked rumours making round that ten commuters were kidnapped by suspected gunmen from a commercial bus along Akure – Ado-Ekiti road on Wednesday.

Speaking with Daily Trust in Akure, the spokesperson of Ondo Police command, Femi Joseph, said the command wishes to allay the fear of the general public over news of the kidnap making round.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the story was exaggerated as only one passenger was confirmed to have been kidnapped saying it was the driver of the vehicle in question.

He said a Toyota Previa, driven by one Akinde Felix  from Ikere Ekiti and enroute Akure today had only one person who happens to be the driver inside when the incident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the vehicle was blocked at a spot close to the NYSC camp at Ita-Ogbolu by suspected hoodlums who later whisked him away.

He said effort is being made to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.

Earlier today, there were rumours that some gunmen had waylaid a commercial bus along Akure – Ado-Ekiti road and abducted about ten passengers.

Sources said one of the passengers was a man popularly known as Baba Ikere, saying the where-about of the passengers are unknown.

Meanwhile, the NYSC in the state has also debunked the rumour saying no corps member was kidnapped in the said vehicle.

In a statement by the NYSC management in Akure, it denied the abduction report describing it as false and baseless.

The NYSC appealed to parents not to panic as their children are safe in Ikare camp, saying adequate security have been provided for corps members in the state.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.