Police confirm killing of Catholic priest by unidentified gunmen in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed the killing of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr Paul Offu, Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the confirmation to newsmen on Friday in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

Amaraizu said that the command was yet to identify those who reportedly murdered the priest on Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pledged that the police was doing everything possible to apprehend those behind the dastardly act.

The spokesman however, said that it was not right to blame the incident on Fulani herdsmen when the culprits had not been apprehended.

“We are on top of the matter and everything is being done to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident that claimed the life of the priest,” he said.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu through its facebook link announced the killing of Offu while traveling along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state in the evening of Thursday, August 1, 2019.

The diocese expressed regret that catholic priests have been targeted in the past two months in the state by unidentified gunmen. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App