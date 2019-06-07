Police bust kidnapping syndicate, arrest scores, recover weapons

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano state commissioner of police Mr. Iliyasu Ahmed has on Friday paraded over 90 suspects said to have been arrested by the operatives of the command in different operational locations across the state for various offences.

Some of the suspects were alleged to be part of armed bandits and kidnapping syndicates operating in parts of Katsina, Zamfara and the Falgore region of Kano state.

Also paraded were car and tricycle snatching syndicates, users and dealers of hard and substandard drugs as well as armed street urchins popularly known in Kano as ‘Yan-daba’.

CP Ahmed disclosed that the arrest was part of the successes of the Operation Puff Adder recently launched across the states of the federation by the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed with a view to rid the country of criminal elements.

Cache of arms and ammunition as well as quantity of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis valued N5m were recovered from the suspects.

According to the CP “On June, 1st, the command based on actionable intelligence arrested one Nuhu Abdullahi of Zangon Dakata quarters on suspicion of being a ring leader to a syndicate of notorious armed robbers terrorizing the neighbourhood and other parts of the state capital.

“On the spot search of the residence of the suspect one pump action rifle, one English made barrette pistol, a locally made pistol, 22 live cartridges and seven rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from him.”

He said the suspect, Nuhu Abdullahi had confessed to the crime and had also led detectives to arrest three other members of his gang in Kaduna state.

The CP further confirmed the arrest of three members of an armed robbery/kidnapping syndicate in Gwarzo local government area.

He identified the suspects as Abdullahi Ali of Maska village, Musawa LGA of Katsina state, Sani Rabe of Zamfara state and Shuaibu Idi of Safana LGA of Katsina state.

He said on interrogation the suspects confessed to be part of the kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate terrorizing people in parts of Kano, Katsina and Zamfara states.

He said operatives of the command are currently trailing the leader of the gang who was said to be in possession of five AK47 combat rifles as disclosed by the three suspects during investigation.

The CP said the suspects would be charged to court after the police had concluded their investigations.

