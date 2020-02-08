Police bust cult gang in Imo, arrest 22 suspects

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Anti-Cult Squad of the Imo State Police command have arrested 22 persons suspected to be members of a cult gang in a popular hotel in Ihioma, Orlu local government area of Imo State.

The squad was said to have been led by one Franklin Akanu.

Commissioner of Police in the State, Bolaji Fafowora, who paraded the suspects at the state command headquarters in Owerri, said that the gang was arrested on January 24, on the eve of the supplementary election in Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency of Imo State.

According to him, members of the gang, whose age ranged from 20 to 40, were arrested following an intelligence report that they were planning mayhem ahead of the supplementary polls.

He said that on 24/01/2020 at about 11.45 pm, upon credible intelligence, operatives of the command stormed a popular hotel in Ihioma in Orlu Local government area and arrested the members of the gang alleged to have been brought by a yet-to-be identified persons to disrupt the rerun/supplementary election of 25/01/2020.

According to him, wraps of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana and two cut-to-size locally made pistols, one walkie talkie, six cartridges were recovered while the hotel manager was also arrested for questioning.

The commissioner said that investigation was ongoing to determine their motive and to arrest the mastermind(s) of the unlawful assembly.

