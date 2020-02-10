Police bust cult gang, arrest 22 in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Anti-Cult Squad of the Imo State Police command have arrested 22 members of a cult gang in a popular hotel in Ihioma in Orlu Local Government area of Imo State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Fafowora, who paraded the cultists at the state command headquarters in Owerri, said that the gang were arrested on January 24, on the eve of the supplementary election in Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency of Imo State.

He said members of the gang, whose ages ranged from 20 to 40 were arrested following an intelligent report that they were planning mayhem ahead of the supplementary polls.

He said, “on 24/01/2020 at about 11.45 pm, upon credible intelligence, operatives of the command stormed a popular hotel in Ihioma in Orlu Local government area and arrested the members of the gang alleged to have been brought by a yet-to-be identified persons to disrupt the rerun/supplementary election of 25/01/2020. But due to the proactive and intelligence-led policing approach of the command, they were rounded up, upon which wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and two cut-to-size locally made pistols, one walkie talkie, six cartridges were recovered while the hotel manager was also arrested for questioning.”

