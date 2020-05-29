Police bursts adulterated fertilizers syndicate in Minna, arrests prime suspect

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger State Police Command has arrested a man who specialised in adulterating Nigerian-made fertilizers in the state.

The suspect, identified as Alhaji Maikudi, was arrested following intelligence reports of his activities in his factory, called Farm Centre, located in the Minna metropolis, where he allegedly adulterated TAK Agro brand of NPK fertilizers.

A total of 445 bags of adulterated fertilizer were allegedly found in the factory, stacked and ready for shipment to unsuspecting farmers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the incident explained that a team of policemen attached to Kpakungu Division while on patrol along Kpakungu-Bida road intercepted and arrested one Nma Mohammed of Bida town driving one Hiace bus with Reg. no. Niger AA-994-WSH loaded with 50 bags of fertilizer suspected to be adulterated.

He added that during police interrogation, the suspect mentioned one Alhaji Maikudi Abdullahi of Farm Center Minna that contracted him to carry the said fertilizer to Bida.

He added that further investigation led to the arrest of the said Alhaji Maikudi Abdullahi and recovery of more 456 bags of the same products in his possession at Farm Center, Minna.

The suspects according to the PPRO confessed to the crime, while the case is still under investigation.

Further information from sources close to Morris Nigeria Limited, revealed that blending plant for TAK Agro fertilizers in Minna, the company had got information about two weeks ago from members of the public that some people were allegedly adulterating TAK fertilizers in the state and a dragnet was laid to identify and track such people.

