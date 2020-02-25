Police brutality threatens our nationhood — Gbajabiamila

ADVERTISEMENT

…IG, Sultan insist on community policing

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday decried cases of brutality and killing of civilians by policemen.

He was speaking in Abuja at a public hearing of the House Committee on Police Affairs, tagged “Repositioning the Nigerian Police for an Enhanced Service Delivery”.

He expressed fear that the situation was putting the fundamentals of Nigeria’s nationhood at stake, saying the police must be urgently reformed and professionalised to restore public confidence in the institution.

He said the relationship between the police and communities which had hitherto been of mutual respect had been replaced by fear, mutual antagonism and loss of faith in the ability of the police to protect and to serve the people.

“When the public are as afraid of the police as they are of the criminals, and perhaps even more so, the very fundamentals of our nationhood are at stake. We’re confronted with an urgent need, deserving of our utmost attention and dedication.

“We must fix the Nigerian Police, restore public confidence and make the institution once more deserving of the true faith and support of the Nigerian people.

“In the last few days, we’ve all witnessed as the city of Sagamu in Ogun State has been unsettled by an orgy of violence resulting from the extrajudicial killing of a young footballer by officers of the Nigerian Police. Citizens who gathered to protest this killing were soon themselves at the receiving end of police bullets.

“This is not an isolated incident. We’re daily inundated with news reports of interactions between citizens and the police resulting in the injury and death of those citizens,” he said.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said the problems facing the Nigerian Police were multifaceted.

He called for holistic measures to reform all the institutions responsible for the smooth operations of the Nigerian Police.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the Emir of Keffi, Chindo Shehu Yamusa; suggested community policing for enhanced security in the country.

Vice President, Nigerian Bar Association, Theophilus Igba, called for the review of the Police as well as the Armed Forces Acts to eliminate rivalry in their operations.

