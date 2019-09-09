  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Police begin screening of shortlisted candidates
ADVERTISEMENT

Police begin screening of shortlisted candidates

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date
Police

The Kwara State Police Command has announced the commencement of the medical screening of successful candidates from the last recruitment exercise whose names were released by the Force Headquarters.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin, the scheduled Medical Screening, which started Monday, is expected to end on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okasanmi said candidates from Kwara State will have their Medical examination on Friday and Saturday this week at the Zonal Command headquarters, Lokoja, Kogi State at 0800hours.

He said: “Shortlisted Candidates are to appear in white shorts and vests. They are also enjoined to come with their online print out forms and two (2) passport photographs.

“Those who were not shortlisted are warned not to go near the venue of the exercise or risk being arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Ag.CP Kayode Egbetokun hereby congratulates successful candidates and wishes them the very best during their medical screening.”

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.