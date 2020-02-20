Police ban PDP faction from holding event in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Adamawa state have banned an alleged faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state from holding a public event at a hotel in Yola.

Police spokesman in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, on Thursday said the Police “cannot protect a party which is not recognized and registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

Earlier today, the faction, which called itself, the Reformed People’s Democratic Party (R-PDP) alleged that its members were denied access to Lalewal Hotel in Yola, where it had earlier booked a hall for a press briefing. The briefing was later done at Dr. Ardo’s residence.

Addressing newsmen in Yola, a leader of the faction and former PDP gubernatorial aspirant in the state, Dr. Umar Ardo, alleged that some thugs attacked them while trying to gain access to the hotel.

He said that six of its members’ vehicles were destroyed by the thugs, adding that the incident has been reported to the Police.

“We gave all evidence to the Police in order to effect their arrest but all efforts made prove abortive.

“We wrote to them today for our meeting and brought in people from all across the state; from each ward in the state to do a legitimate programme, but they came out with armoured tanks and blocked the place saying we will not do it. So, who is the Police protecting?” Ardo queried.

He threatened to petition the Adamawa State Police Command if justice is not served accordingly.

“If the police did not arrest those thugs, I can assure you that when I go back, I will petition the Adamawa State Police Command, to the Inspector General of Police and will copy the President, Senate President, Minister of Police Affairs that I have a fundamental right of being protected,” he added.

The faction also said it has sworn-in a seven-member state committee led by its chairman, Alhaji Hamman Joda Jauro.

It could be recalled that ten days ago, Dr. Ardo and his supporters were allegedly attacked by some thugs who destroyed six vehicles and broke some windows at his residence.

