Police ban activities of volunteer security outfits in Kaduna

The Police in Kaduna State has banned all activities of a volunteer security outfits in the state, popularly known as “Yan Sa Kai.’’

The police command in Kaduna State announced the ban in a statement issue on Wednesday by its spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo.

According to Sabo, on no account should any person or group of persons parade themselves as Yan Sa Kai/Yan Bula and perform any form of voluntary security assignment within the state.

He warned that anyone who violates the order using the instrumentality of the law would be dealt with decisively.

“The command, therefore, solicits the usual support from the members of the public to provide timely and useful information about criminal activities within their immediate environment in order to help the police to serve them better,’’ Sabo said. (NAN)

