Police assault journalist covering Anti-Social Media bills protest

A Policeman on Wednesday assaulted a journalist while covering the mass protest against the recently introduced Social Media and Hate Speech Bills in the National Assembly.

Earlier today, protesters had stormed the main gate of the Parliament demanding that passage of bills on Hate Speech and Social Media be suspended by the lawmakers.

During the protest, a policeman, Adiogu Enyinnaya, manhandled Tosin Busayo of Roots Television and seized his camera.

The offence of Busayo, according to the policeman, was that he was filming another Police Officer who was trying to prevent the protesters from gaining entrance into the Assembly Complex.

“Why would you be filming the policemen?” he queried while threatening to arrest Busayo.

Enyinnaya, who led the police cordon had whipped the journalist with his baton, before forcefully taking his camera.

It took pleas and protest by other reporters at the scene before Enyinnaya released the camera to the journalist.

The protesters, led by Deji Adeyanju, also called for the stoppage of the social media bill and demand the release of Omoyele Sowore, Abba Jalingo and others who are currently being held by security agencies against court orders.

