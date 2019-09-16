ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have asked Twitter to take down a parody account that’s going viral “as quick as possible”, and it is getting a roasting on social media for it.

Police issued a disclaimer that the handle @PoliceNgFaux is different from its own @PoliceNG and does not emanate from the force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police called the handle “fraudulent and designed to spread fake news and consequently tarnish the image of the force”.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“Members of the public are advised not to follow the handle and those currently following the handle are advised to stop forth with. Meanwhile, investigation is on to ascertain the source of the fraudulent handle and deal with it appropriately,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the handle @PoliceNgFaux in its bio clearly states it is a “parody account”, “does not represent the views” of the police and advises its followers to report cases to @PoliceNG.

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a new Twitter handle known as “@policeNGfaux.” Be it known to the public that the handle does not emanate from the Nigeria Police Force. pic.twitter.com/czvGQG70wV — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 16, 2019

It is not only fraudulent but ostensibly designed to spread fake news and consequently tarnish the image of the Force. Members of the public are advised not to “follow” the handle and those currently ”following” the handle are advised to stop forth with. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 16, 2019

What appears to be a police oversight on social media has got many talking. More than 10,000 people have already followed the handle.

Below are Twitter users’ reactions to the NPF’s disclaimer:

Is it hard for you guys to understand the word ‘parody’? Don’t tell me we have illiterates in the police force 🤔 — Confidence Jonah (@realNCNC) September 16, 2019

We the public already know it didn’t emanate from u guys. That being said I just followed them . Thank u 👍🏿 — OSHOMAh (@JohnNetworQ) September 16, 2019

Truth is, it’s a Parody account & it was stated on the bio. The handler even said all crimes should be reported to the Police. That said, most people are not patient to verify the account. Once they see Police logo, they conclude its from the Police so, it should be brought down — Edward .E. Onoriode (@Edward_Onoriode) September 16, 2019

It’s a parody account for crying out loud. We know you guys can be a disappointment, but not this low fgs. — Umeh and 99 others (@UMEHoma) September 16, 2019

So many People tweeted @PoliceNG about the Two students that were killed in Ekiti by their men. They ignored any sort of Investigation. But they wanto investigate a Parody Twitter Account. — Tobi (@Tobinho_9) September 16, 2019

Exactly.. The Nigerian police is something else nowadays

There are crime cases out there to solve but their problem is handling a parody account on Twitter?

It’s high time Nigerians start thinking about the kind of country we live in — Benjamin ♦ (@BenjiCristov) September 16, 2019

Why will they use @PoliceNG logo, background image etc. For sake, @PoliceNG is the lead security agent and should not be allowed to be treated this way. — Elder J (@joekee11) September 16, 2019

Members of the public following the a/c should stop forthwith..what manner of language is that? Do u own the prerogative of Nigerians, or the tone sounds like 1 in a democratic era. The word “Parody” would’ve saved you this energy, so U can channel it to finding D killer in PH. — Dann_essy (@Dann_10) September 16, 2019

I’m not understanding. No one has the liberty to tell anyone account to follow or not.

Secondly, it’s not a criminal offense to run a parody account. Donald Trump, the president of the USA has a parody account. — Sanusi Sule PhD (affidavit) ❁ 🇳🇬 (@sunymoore) September 16, 2019

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App