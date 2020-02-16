Police arrests 21-year-old burglar for stealing 100 religious books in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Borno, has confirmed the arrest of a 21-year-old suspected burglar (name withheld) for allegedly stealing 100 books at religious places of worship in Maiduguri.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Maiduguri that the suspect was apprehended by worshipers while trying to steal at a religious place of worship in the metropolis.

Aliyu said that members of the congregation handed over the suspect to the police on Feb. 7.

He noted that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect had earlier carted away 100 sets of religious books at two other worshiping centres before his arrest.

“The suspect is not acting alone, he is part of a syndicate who usually hide under the guise of praying then steal shoes, wrist watches, phones, money and other valuables belonging to the worshipers.

“The suspect testified that he sold each of the book which is worth about N3, 000 at the rate of N500,” Aliyu said.

The commissioner reiterated the commitment of the command to arrest the perpetrators, protect life and property in the state.

He called on worshipers to be vigilante and report suspicious activities to security agencies. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App