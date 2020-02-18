Police arrest woman with human part in Osun

  1. Home
By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date
recruitment Police logo

Osun State Police Command on Monday arrested a woman with human hands in Ikire town.

The spokesperson of the command, Mrs Folashade Odoro, who confirmed the arrest, added that the suspect concealed the human parts in a bag and that she was arrested following intelligence reports

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Johnson Kokumo, has ordered police detectives to ensure proper investigation into the matter.

Kokumo, was quoted to have said that the woman committed a criminal offence for being in possession of a human part and that she would face the full wrath of the law.

