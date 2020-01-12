Police arrest woman for pouring hot water on 12-yr-old girl in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Police Command has arrested a woman, Mrs Ketim Idenyi for allegedly maltreating a 12 year-old girl under her care.

The suspect, who is a staff of a Chief Magistrate Court in Ajaokuta town in Ajaokuta local government area of the state, was picked by men of the Command on January 10, over the offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust learnt that the suspect has been allegedly maltreating her ward, Barikisu Ibrahim for a long time until the recent development which landed her in police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

The woman, who is said to be an aunt to the victim, on a date which was yet to be disclosed by the police, flogged the victim with cable wire and also used pestle on her.

Not satisfied, she was alleged to have poured boiling water on her thereby causing the 12 year-old severe burnt in parts of her body.

It was learnt that neighbours who were angered by the development, alerted the police.

“Following a report received on 10/1/2020 at about 0800hrs that one Barikisu Ibrahim aged 12 years has been maltreated by her aunt, one Mrs. Ketim Idenyi, a staff of Chief Magistrate Court Ajaokuta with mortal pestle, cable wire and also poured hot water on her.

“The operatives attached to Ajaokuta Division swung into action and arrested Mrs. Ketim Idenyi who confessed to the crime,” a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ayah explained.

According to him, the suspect would be charged to court after investigation into the matter is concluded.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App