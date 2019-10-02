Police arrest two notorious armed robbers in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State Police command on Wednesday said it has made tremendous breakthrough in the fight against criminals in the state with the arrest of two notorious armed robbers.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Rabiu Ladodo, said in Owerri that the men were responsible for the spate of armed robbery along Douglas Road in recent times.

The two armed robbers were among 13 suspects paraded by the police at the state command headquarters.

According to Ladodo, the police have been on the trail of the suspects, identified as Kachi Nwalolo and Kaka, who have been terrorising residents of Owerri and its environs.

The police also paraded suspects in the murder of a personal assistant to the Special Assistant to Imo Governor on Security, Bruno Uchechukwu as well as a 60-year old man who defiled a 9-year old girl.

Speaking after parading the suspects, Ladodo described the occasion as the happiest in his life as he was able to arrest the killers of Bruno because of the many insinuations that the killing was politically-motivated.

He said that the breakthrough was made possible with the assistance of members of the public.

