Police arrest two men for raping teenage girls

Police in Lagos have arrested two men for raping teenage girls.

A statement from Police spokesman, Lagos state Command, DSP Bala Elkana, on Sunday said “on 11/9/2019 at about 1430hours, Bariga Police Station received a complaint that one Innocent Ifunayachi ‘m’ 34 years old defied a 14 years old girl in her family house.”

According to him, the suspect, Innocent Ifunayachi, “34”, being a friend to the family of the victim visited and found the girl eating noodles, adding that “while she left to get him some drinks, he quickly put some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemps into the food.”

“She returned and ate the food without foreknowledge of the substance added. She lost consciousness after eating the food and he took advantage of that to rape her,” he added.

DSP Elkana said detectives from the Family Support Unit arrested the suspect, noting that he confessed to the commission of the crime.

“The survivor was taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination; the suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

The police spokesman added that another suspect was arrested for raping and impregnating a 13 years old girl.

“On 11/9/2019 at about 1920 hours, Bariga Police Station received a complaint that some times in November 2019, that one Mr Kazeem Bello about 26 years of age conspired with one Dayo A Maker ‘m’ about 24 years of age and gang raped a 13 years old girl.

“The survivor became pregnant as a result of the defilement and gave birth to a baby girl about five weeks ago. The suspect had earlier on threatened to kill the survivor if she tells anybody, the survivor summoned courage to narrate her ordeal to her family when the same suspect threatened to rape her younger sister.

“One of the suspects Dayo M. Maker, was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit, Bariga while his accomplice, Mr Kazeem Bello, is at large,” he said.

He added that investigation is ongoing and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the second suspect.

