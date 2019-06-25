Police arrest two for raping mentally challenged girl in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra state Police command has arrested two persons for allegedly raping a 23-year-old mentally-challenged girl (name withheld).

The girl, our reporter learnt, is from Ezi Umunya in Oyi local government area of Anambra state.

It was gathered that the suspected rapists, Okwuchukwu Anyanwu and Emeka Odoh, took advantage of the victim to have unlawful carnal knowledge with her.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Anambra Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations are concluded.

“At about 3:00pm, Police detectives attached to Oyi Division arrested one Okwuchukwu Anyanwu ‘m’ aged 36 years and Emeka Odoh ‘m’ aged 25years all of Ezi Umunya in Oyi LGA of Anambra state.

“Suspects had on the 23/6/2019 at about 11am took advantage of one Nwanneka Nwaizu aged ‘f’ aged 23years, a mentally challenged girl and had unlawful carnal knowledge with her.

“Scene was visited by the Police and the victim has been taken to General Hospital, Onitsha for medical examination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed said two syndicates who specialized in burglary and shop breaking have also been arrested.

He said the suspects, Kasim Bala (aged 48) and Uche Nwankwo (aged 24), both from Ndiora Ezinato Amansea in Awka North local government area of the state were arrested at Ndiora, Amansea following intelligence report.

He said, items recovered from the suspects include four plastic chairs belonging to one Francis Ufele and one big-size Samsung TV, property belonging to one Dr Donatus Onwu.

“Other items recovered were LG, Philips and Samsung Television sets, 3 speakers, extension wire, DVD player, Nokia and Tecno cell phones and pressing iron,” he said.

According to Mohammed, effort is ongoing to identify owners of the remaining properties, adding that the suspects would be charged to court soon.

