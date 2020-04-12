Police arrest top Nasarawa officials for violating social distancing order

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Nasarawa state have arrested two top Nasarawa State Government officials for violating the restriction order on public and social gatherings as directed by the state governor, Abdullahi Sule.

Those arrested include Alhaji Suleman Agyo, the Overseer of Lafia North local government council in the state capital, and Mukhtar Wakeel, the Acting Registrar of Emir Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (formerly Nasarawa Polytechnic) in Lafia.

Videos of the wedding of the Overseer went viral on social media especially among Lafia residents as he wed a second wife in Lungun Wambai in Lafia, the state capital.

Police commissioner in the state, Bola Longe, who confirmed the arrest of the duo on Sunday, said the two officials would be prosecuted for violating the social distancing order of the state government.

He added that the suspects passed the night in detention at the Police “A” Division in the state, saying investigation is ongoing.

Similarly, the police said it has begun intense search for the whereabouts of the national vice chairman of APC in the North Central, Alhaji Sulieman Wambai and the Overseer of Lafia East development area, Shuaibu Buba who were on the run, to arrest and detain them for attending the marriage ceremony against the state government’s order.

The Police said the action of the two government officials violated the movement restriction order put in place by the state government to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state, as gathering of more than 20 people have been banned.

It was also gathered that all their frantic efforts to get in touch with the governor to direct their release failed as the governor is said to have insisted that full wrath of the law must take its course.

The state Attorney General and commissioner for Justice, Dr Abdulkarim Kana, while speaking with Daily Trust on Sunday also confirmed the arrest.

It would be recalled that Governor Sule had suspended all marriage and naming ceremonies in addition to banning all social gatherings in the state.

“Where it has become necessary to hold such ceremonies, attendance should be restricted to members of the immediate family of not more than 20 people,” the governor had directed.

However, Dr. Kana, said, “The proclamation by the Governor is binding on everybody, no matter how highly placed one is in the society.

“The violators would continue to be in detention, they would be charged to court immediately the courts resume.”

