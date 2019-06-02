Police arrest three over invasion of Okorocha’s house

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Imo state have arrested three persons over the invasion of the private residence of the immediate past governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

The trio arrested were said to be domestic staff of the former governor.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Saturday, took place in the former governor’s country home, Ogboko, in Ideato South local government area of the state, while Okorocha was in his Owerri residence.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, said operatives of his command had swung into action immediately after the incident.

The CP said the preliminary investigation carried out by his men showed that “It was an internal sabotage.”

He said that the three domestic staff of the governor, amongst whom was one of the cooks, are currently in police custody.

Ladodo said that the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage obtained by the police revealed the involvement of the trio.

The CP said, “We have arrested three domestic staff of the immediate past governor. Preliminary investigation carried out by us showed that the invasion was carried out by those who are working there.

“I want to assure Imo people that we are on top of the situation and we are doing everything possible to ensure that nothing is left undone in making sure that justice prevails,” he added.

