Police arrest suspects with pistol, charms

The FCT Police Command has arrested three suspects during a stop and search operation at Area 1 Roundabout and recovered a locally made pistol and items suspected to be charms.

Area Commander of Metro ACP Nurudden Sabo who confirmed the incident to City News named the suspects as Olaniran Josiah, Sunday Okocha and Titus Oliver.

He said the suspects who all reside in Mararaba in Nasarawa State, would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

In another incident, the police have arrested one Oju Okoye of Wuse Zone 7 for raising false alarm and misleading the police.

It was gathered that Okoye called the police emergency control room, alleging that robbers were operating in her place and on arrival, the three patrol vans that were dispatched there discovered it was a lie.

“Three patrol teams rushed to the place and cordoned the area but later discovered that it was a false alarm. She only had a misunderstanding with her co-tenant and landlord,” Sabo added.

