Police arrest suspected serial rapist, robber

The police in Enugu State have arrested a suspect who allegedly specialised in luring unsuspecting victims, mostly young women, to hotels to rape and rob them of their valuables.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday at Old Park axis of the state by police operatives acting on intelligence information.

He gave the name of the suspect as Anthony Okeke from Awka, Anambra State.

“It was gathered that Anthony Okeke, alongside his cohorts, has been on the wanted list of the police following intelligence information gathered in regard to their alleged nefarious activities.

“Their nefarious activities included tricking their victims to hotel mostly females and raping and robbing them after stripping them naked and blindfolding them in the hotel.

“The suspect revealed that they usually get their victims, from among commercial sex workers and pretend to be going to lodge with them.

“They usually rob them of their phones, force them to reveal their bank details and PIN number and at times rape them too,’’ he said. (NAN)

