Police arrest suspected ritualists with human skull in Kogi

Police have arrested three suspected ritualists with human skull in Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi State.

The State Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya told Daily Trust on Wednesday that the arrest followed a tip off by locals.

He gave the names of the suspects to include Mohammed Yakubu, Sekpe Samson and Emmanuel Gwatana.

“Our men have been mounting surveillance in the area following rising incident of ritualists related crime.

“Through an intelligent led operation we apprehended the three of them with human skull in Ajaokuta local government area,” he explained.

He noted that the arrest of the suspects and seven other criminal elements from different parts of the State was another significant breakthrough in the ongoing onslaught against kidnapping, armed banditry and other heinous crime in the State.

“The crime prevention and control strategies adopted by the Command through intensive patrol, raids of identified criminal hideouts, as well as intelligence led to the arrest of ten (10) suspected criminal elements terrorizing the innocent people of the State,”Aya stated.

According to him, also arrested by men of the command were three armed robbery suspects whose names he gave as Ibrahim Salisu, Jimoh Yakubu, and Isah Usman.

“On the 29/4/2020 at about 1100hrs, following a report received that some unknown armed robbers invaded and robbed some houses in Adavi and carted away their properties.

“The operatives promptly swung into action and arrested one Ibrahim Saliu of Etahi Village, Okene who have been terrorizing Okene and its environs.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the duo of Jimoh Yakubu and Isah Usman both if Okene,” he noted.

He said items such as one locally made pistol, one cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun, seven live cartridges and some of the stolen properties were also recovered during the raid, adding that the suspects confessed to have committed the crime.

He said that all the suspects will soon be arraigned in court to face prosecution.

