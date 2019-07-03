Police arrest suspected ‘one-chance’ robber, rescue 4 from mob in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command says it has arrested a suspected one-chance robber and rescued four other members of the syndicate from being lynched by a mob along Kubwa expressway, Abuja.

Spokesman of the command DSP Anjuguri Manzah disclosed this, yesterday, in a statement. He gave the names of the rescued suspects as: Lydia Agabi, 23; Glory George, 24; Ifeoma Ekweme, 39, all females and Eleojo David, 37 (male).

Manzah said the mob had already set the operational car of the suspects ablaze and had stripped the suspects of their clothings before a police team came to their rescue.

“Investigation has revealed that the ‘one-chance’ robbery syndicate operates along Kubwa expressway in Abuja.

“On the said date, they robbed an unsuspecting female passenger of the sum of N83,000.

The victim who had boarded the operational car used by the syndicate from Deidei en-route Dutse-Alhaji was robbed along the way of her phone and cash. However, the suspects were intercepted by commuters following the alarm raised by the victim,” he said.

The spokesman said “the command, while not being insensitive to the criminal activities of the suspects, condemns in totality the practice of resorting to jungle justice. Stripping the three female suspects naked in public was totally uncalled for.”

He said the suspects have been given medical attention and are cooperating with the police in the ongoing investigation.

Manzah added that one Ifeanyi Kanu, 27, a member of the syndicate, who escaped with the money robbed from the victim has been arrested by the police operatives.

“The cash sum of N53,000 has so far been recovered from him as exhibit. The victim’s phone has also been recovered from the suspects.

“The command is poised to pursuing justice to a logical conclusion and the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation into the case.

“The command is hereby assuring members of the public that efforts are being intensified to arrest the ‘one-chance’ syndrome in the FCT. It, however, implores them to desist from acts of jungle justice, as two wrongs cannot make a right,” he said.

