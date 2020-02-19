Police arrest suspected killer of senior Aso Rock official

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Abuja have arrested the suspected killer of Laetitia Naankang Dagan, a senior Aso Rock official, who was murdered in her residence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Daily Trust reports that the 47-year-old Ms. Dagan, an Assistant Director of Administration in the State House, Abuja, was allegedly murdered by unknown person(s) on Monday evening in her apartment in the Galadimawa District of Abuja.

The State House Deputy Director of Information, Attah Esa, had in a statement issued on Tuesday, said Ms. Dagan, who hails from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8pm, but by 11pm, she was murdered in her apartment by unknown persons.

However, the FCT Police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement on Wednesday said the arrest followed a preliminary probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police said the suspect, whose identity was not revealed, conspired with others, who are still at large, to carry out the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He warned members of the public to overlook inaccurate stories on social media about the murder of Dagan to avoid pre-empting investigation.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App