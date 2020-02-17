Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Yobe State have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Fika Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspects, who attempted to collect N500,000 for ransom from the families of their victims, were arrested during a sting operation by the police.

A statement by the spokesman of the police in the state, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, added that “Investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.”

