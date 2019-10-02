Police arrest suspected kidnapper, cultists in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Benue state have arrested five suspects from different locations in the state for their involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba, said the arrest was in continuation of the fight against crime in the state occasioned by the command’s numerous strategies deployed to prevent crime and apprehend criminals.

Garba said that a report was received at Ukum Police Division that one Stephen Otwer and Oryiman Alexander, both male conspired and kidnapped three children; Tersue Mduega, 7, Teryima Mduega, 4, and Mhen Mduega, 1-year-old to Abakaliki in Ebonyi state allegedly for ritual purpose.

He noted that during investigation, the said Stephen Ortwer was arrested while one of the victims Tersue Mduega was rescued, adding that efforts are been made to rescue the other victims and arrest the suspect (Oryiman Alexander) now at large.

The police commissioner added that the arrest of another suspect for armed robbery and cultism was effected soon after receiving information that one Pius Samuel Oga (suspect) who has been terrorizing people at Obi Local Government Area, armed himself with a gun and trespassed into a compound at Obareke-Ito, were he was shouting that he needs blood.

Garba added that the occupants of the compound raised an alarm which led to the arrest of the suspect with one locally made pistol and three live ammunition.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime.

The police boss further explained that the apprehension of the remaining three suspects in connection with cultism followed information gathered about cult activities at Daudu in Guma local government area of the state.

He noted that police officers at the division where then deployed to patrol the area where its patrol team intercepted one Kor Tarfa, Agu Titus and Fidelis Eric all male of different addresses with an axe.

The police commissioner said during investigation, the suspects confessed to being members of Black Skull Cult group. He stressed that investigation was still in progress.

